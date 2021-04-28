 
DGAP-Adhoc KATEK SE sets issue price at 23.00 euros per share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.04.2021, 18:22  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KATEK SE / Key word(s): IPO
KATEK SE sets issue price at 23.00 euros per share

28-Apr-2021 / 18:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

KATEK SE sets issue price at 23.00 euros per share

Munich, April 28, 2021 - KATEK SE, a leading European electronics company offering hardware and software development, prototyping and manufacturing, and related services, has set the issue price for its shares at 23.00 euros per share. The price was thus set in the middle of the price range, which was between 21.00 euros and 26.00 euros per share. At the issue price, the IPO of KATEK SE was multiple times subscribed.

The offer of KATEK SE comprised 3,433,080 shares from a capital increase as well as a market customary over-allotment (greenshoe option) consisting of 514,962 shares from the holdings of the main shareholders. All 3,948,042 shares offered were placed. The placement volume including the greenshoe option therefore totals around 91 million euros.

With the IPO, KATEK SE is creating the framework to continue the organic and inorganic growth strategy.

The shares of KATEK SE are expected to be traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from May 04, 2021. They will carry the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A2TSQH7 and the securities identification number (WKN) A2TSQH. Delivery of the offered shares to investors will also take place on May 04, 2021.

Hauck & Aufhäuser acts as Sole Global Coordinator and together with M.M.Warburg & CO as Joint Bookrunner.

Investor contact

KATEK
Dr. Johannes Fues, CFO
ir@katek-group.com
+49 89 24881 4280

Press contact

Startup Communication

