EQS-Adhoc IGEA announces extraordinary general meeting results

IGEA Pharma N.V.
IGEA announces extraordinary general meeting results

28-Apr-2021 / 21:01 CET/CEST
28-Apr-2021 / 21:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IGEA announces extraordinary general meeting results

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 28 April 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced that the extraordinary general meeting unanimously approved all the Board of directors' proposals. The minutes of the meeting is available at https://www.igeapharma.nl/category/information-for-shareholders/

Among the other agenda items, the extraordinary general meeting approved the resolution of the Board to enter the business combination with Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD as required by Dutch law and the articles of association and resolved to appoint the Board to issue up to a maximum of 309'600'000 new shares, reserved for issuance to the shareholders of Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD only, against contribution in-king of their shares in Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD.

The Company furthermore anticipates a deferral in the disclosure of the annual report to the mid of May 2021 to accurately recognize potential impacts of the resolutions taken at today's general meeting on the reporting obligations and will apply accordingly to the SIX.

Francesco Mario Patrocollo, Chairman of the Board of directors of IGEA "The results of today's meeting definitively represent a milestone in the strategic development of the two combined businesses. My warmest welcome in the board goes also to Mrs. Giovanna Puppo, Mr. Massimiliano Colella and Mr. Raffaele Bruto Bertoni, newly elected non-executive directors. Their remarkable track record will undoubtedly boost the company. "

***
About IGEA
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices.

