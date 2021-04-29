 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG: Achiko's joint venture partner obtains a distribution certificate for AptameX, a novel diagnostic test for Covid-19 in Indonesia, and commences product registration

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.04.2021, 06:45  |  101   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture
Achiko AG: Achiko's joint venture partner obtains a distribution certificate for AptameX, a novel diagnostic test for Covid-19 in Indonesia, and commences product registration

29-Apr-2021 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko's joint venture partner obtains a distribution certificate for AptameX, a novel diagnostic test for Covid-19 in Indonesia, and commences product registration

- Achiko AG's joint venture partner PT Indonesia Farma Medis (IFM) obtains medical device distribution certificate

- Achiko subsequently commenced product registration with its partners with a view to mid-year commercial product availability

- Achiko to generate revenues on a 50% holding of the joint venture and a 10% licensing fee from gross sales

Zurich, 29 April 2021 - Achiko AG's (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) joint venture partner PT Indonesia Farma Medis ("IFM") has been granted a medical device distribution certificate for Indonesia and commences product registration for AptameX.

This certificate will allow for the procurement, storage and distribution of the novel diagnostic test, AptameX (formerly Project Gumnuts) in Indonesia. It establishes the foundation for a subsequent product registration facilitating the production and sales of the product in Indonesia. Achiko has subsequently commenced product registration with its partners with a view to a mid-year commercial product availability.

To this end, Achiko and IFM are progressing forward with the establishment of the joint venture company PT Achiko Medika Indonesia for the production, distribution and marketing of AptameX (formerly Project Gumnuts) in Indonesia. Achiko will realise revenues on a 50% holding and earn a 10% licensing fee from gross sales.

Indonesia is a significant and important market, with over 270 million people spread over 16,000 islands. The joint venture meets local ownership and approval requirements, enabling Achiko's solution to provide security for millions of Indonesians' lives through facilitating access to several tests a month, each at an affordable price.

Seite 1 von 3
Achiko Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG: Achiko's joint venture partner obtains a distribution certificate for AptameX, a novel diagnostic test for Covid-19 in Indonesia, and commences product registration EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture Achiko AG: Achiko's joint venture partner obtains a distribution certificate for AptameX, a novel diagnostic test for Covid-19 in Indonesia, and commences product registration 29-Apr-2021 / …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: AIXTRON ist gut ins Jahr 2021 gestartet / Hohe Auftragsdynamik insbesondere bei ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Covid-19 bremste das Wachstum der cyan AG im Geschäftsjahr 2020
MustGrow Biologics und NexusBioAg, eine Tochtergesellschaft von Univar Canada Ltd., geben ein ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CLIQ Digital vor Erwerb der übrigen Anteile an der Tochtergesellschaft Hype Ventures B.V. gegen ...
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA announces extraordinary general meeting results
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
hkp/// group Update: DAX-Vorstandsvergütung - zwei Exoten kippen das Gesamtbild
DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co startet mit bestem Quartalsergebnis seit über zwölf Jahren in das Geschäftsjahr ...
EQS-News: Medacta Announces First U.S. Surgery with the New M.U.S.T. LT System in Minimally Invasive Spine ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
DGAP-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING STATEMENT AND ...
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: AIXTRON ist gut ins Jahr 2021 gestartet / Hohe Auftragsdynamik insbesondere bei ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG: SBF AG veröffentlicht Konzernabschluss für erfolgreiches Jahr 2020: Für 2021 erneut ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Offener Brief an Landesregierung Baden-Württemberg zum Impfstart in Betrieben
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
Achiko’s Joint Venture Partner Obtains a Distribution Certificate for AptameX, a Novel Diagnostic Test for Covid-19 in Indonesia, and Commences Product Registration
06:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achikos Joint Venture-Partnerin erhält Distributionszertifikat und startet Produktregistrierung in Indonesien für AptameX, ein neuartiger diagnostischer Test für Covid-19 (deutsch)
06:45 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achikos Joint Venture-Partnerin erhält Distributionszertifikat und startet Produktregistrierung in Indonesien für AptameX, ein neuartiger diagnostischer Test für Covid-19
28.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt die Jahresergebnisse zum 31. Dezember 2020 bekannt (deutsch)
28.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt die Jahresergebnisse zum 31. Dezember 2020 bekannt
28.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020
27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG lädt ihre Aktionäre zur jährlichen Generalversammlung am 26. Mai 2021 ein (deutsch)
27.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG lädt ihre Aktionäre zur jährlichen Generalversammlung am 26. Mai 2021 ein
27.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG invites shareholders to its Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2021