V-ZUG Group - Approval of all motions at the Annual General Meeting and publication of the sustainability report

Zug, 29 April 2021 - At today's Annual General Meeting, the first held by V-ZUG Holding AG as a listed company, shareholders approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors. In particular, the Annual General Meeting endorsed the proposal not to distribute a dividend and thus gave its backing to using the available funds to drive sustained growth in the V-ZUG Group's value. 

V-ZUG has published its sustainability report for financial year 2020 and is spotlighting its sustainable working practices.

The first Annual General Meeting held by V-ZUG Holding AG as a listed company took place on 29 April 2021 without the shareholders physically in attendance due to the current epidemiological situation around Covid-19. Shareholders were able to exercise their rights through the independent voting representative, however. This option was taken up by 1,484 shareholders, representing 85.5% of the voting shares. The Annual General Meeting approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors by a large majority.

Besides approving the annual report, the annual financial statements of V-ZUG Holding AG and the consolidated financial statements of the V-ZUG Group for financial year 2020, the Annual General Meeting also consented to the Board of Directors' proposal for the appropriation of retained earnings for 2020 and thus to its proposal not to distribute a dividend for financial year 2020. By doing so, the Annual General Meeting endorsed the Board of Directors' motion to invest the available liquidity in the V-ZUG Group's ongoing transformation and thus strive for sustained growth in its value.

