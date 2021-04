Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Annual Reports30.04.2021Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (30 April 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), aleading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, has publishedthe Annual Report 2020 which is available in electronic format on the companywebsite at https://ams.com/financial-reports [https://ams.com/financial-reports].###About ams GroupThe ams Group, including the listed companies ams AG as parent company and OSRAM Licht AG, is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence tolight and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we meanby Sensing is Life.With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination,deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacityin sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable ourcustomers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectorsmaintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improvesthe quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducingimpact on the environment.Our around 30,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing,illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis moreaccurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our workcreates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria)with a co-headquarter in Munich (Germany), the group achieved well over USD 5billion combined revenues in 2020 (pro-forma). ams AG is a listed company on theSIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). OSRAM Licht AG remains a listed companyon the XETRA market in Germany (ISIN: DE000LED4000). More at https://ams-osram.comams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products andservices are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company orproduct names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks oftheir respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurateat time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.Please note: The ams brand is owned by ams AG, the OSRAM brand is owned by OSRAMGmbH. ams group and OSRAM group are in the process of integration. Thecombination of the ams and OSRAM brand is not representing a new brand. This isa visual symbol of the two companies coming together, representing theaspiration of our future joined group.Further inquiry note:Moritz M. GmeinerVice President Investor RelationsTel: +43 3136 500-0Fax: +43 3136 500-931211Email: investor@ams.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: ams AGTobelbader Strasse 30A-8141 Premstaettenphone: +43 3136 500-0FAX: +43 3136 500-931211mail: investor@ams.comWWW: www.ams.comISIN: AT0000A18XM4indexes:stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchangelanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106148/4903090OTS: ams AG