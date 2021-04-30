EANS-Adhoc ams AG / ams has published the Annual Report 2020
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Annual Reports
30.04.2021
Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (30 April 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a
leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, has published
the Annual Report 2020 which is available in electronic format on the company
website at https://ams.com/financial-reports [https://ams.com/financial-
reports].
About ams Group
The ams Group, including the listed companies ams AG as parent company and OSRAM
Licht AG, is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to
light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean
by Sensing is Life.
With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination,
deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity
in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our
customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors
maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves
the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing
impact on the environment.
Our around 30,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing,
illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more
accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work
creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over
15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria)
with a co-headquarter in Munich (Germany), the group achieved well over USD 5
billion combined revenues in 2020 (pro-forma). ams AG is a listed company on the
SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). OSRAM Licht AG remains a listed company
on the XETRA market in Germany (ISIN: DE000LED4000). More at https://ams-
osram.com
ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and
services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or
product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of
their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate
at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.
Please note: The ams brand is owned by ams AG, the OSRAM brand is owned by OSRAM
GmbH. ams group and OSRAM group are in the process of integration. The
combination of the ams and OSRAM brand is not representing a new brand. This is
a visual symbol of the two companies coming together, representing the
aspiration of our future joined group.
Further inquiry note:
Moritz M. Gmeiner
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3136 500-0
Fax: +43 3136 500-931211
Email: investor@ams.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: ams AG
Tobelbader Strasse 30
A-8141 Premstaetten
phone: +43 3136 500-0
FAX: +43 3136 500-931211
mail: investor@ams.com
WWW: www.ams.com
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
indexes:
stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106148/4903090
OTS: ams AG
