EANS-Adhoc ams AG / ams has published the Annual Report 2020
30.04.2021, 09:30

Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation

(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.

The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Annual Reports

30.04.2021



Premstaetten - Premstaetten, Austria (30 April 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a

leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, has published

the Annual Report 2020 which is available in electronic format on the company

website at https://ams.com/financial-reports [https://ams.com/financial-

reports].



###

About ams Group

The ams Group, including the listed companies ams AG as parent company and

Licht AG, is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to

light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean

by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination,

deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity

in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our

customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors

maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves

the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing

impact on the environment.



Our around 30,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing,

illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more

accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work

creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over

15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria)

with a co-headquarter in Munich (Germany), the group achieved well over USD 5

billion combined revenues in 2020 (pro-forma). ams AG is a listed company on the

SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). OSRAM Licht AG remains a listed company

on the XETRA market in Germany (ISIN: DE000LED4000). More at https://ams-

osram.com

ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and

services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or

product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of

their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate

at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.



Please note: The ams brand is owned by ams AG, the OSRAM brand is owned by OSRAM

GmbH. ams group and OSRAM group are in the process of integration. The

combination of the ams and OSRAM brand is not representing a new brand. This is

a visual symbol of the two companies coming together, representing the

aspiration of our future joined group.









Further inquiry note:

Moritz M. Gmeiner

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +43 3136 500-0

Fax: +43 3136 500-931211

Email: investor@ams.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: ams AG

Tobelbader Strasse 30

A-8141 Premstaetten

phone: +43 3136 500-0

FAX: +43 3136 500-931211

mail: investor@ams.com

WWW: www.ams.com

ISIN: AT0000A18XM4

indexes:

stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106148/4903090

OTS: ams AG

