DGAP-Adhoc MBH achieves revenue growth in financial year 2020 and proposes stable dividend payment despite effects of Covid-19 pandemic

MBH achieves revenue growth in financial year 2020 and proposes stable dividend payment despite effects of Covid-19 pandemic

London, 30 April 2021 - Amid the global pandemic, MBH Corporation PLC ("MBH") has achieved a sales growth of 19% to GBP60.4 million in the financial year 2020 (2019: GBP50.8 million) and an operating profit (EBIT) of GBP1.8 million compared (2019: GBP4.0 million). The net profit after tax fell by 61 % to GBP1.4 million (2019: GBP3.6 million). The financial figures include the results of 8 companies for the full year and proportionately 12 companies acquired during the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

The MBH Board of Directors will propose a stable dividend of 0.005 cents (2019: 0.005 cents) to the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders will be given the option of receiving the dividend in cash or in additional shares.

About MBH

MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

