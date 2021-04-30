 
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Falk Schäfers and Matthias Kröner appointed Managing Directors of Heliad

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA: Falk Schäfers and Matthias Kröner appointed Managing Directors of Heliad

30-Apr-2021 / 16:06 CET/CEST
Frankfurt/Main, 30. April 2021 - Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Heliad") based in Frankfurt (ISIN DE000A0L1NN5) announces that Falk Schäfers and Matthias Kröner have been appointed as managing directors of Heliad Management GmbH with effect from May 1, 2021.
 

About Heliad
Heliad (ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 / Ticker: HPBK) is a publicly listed investment company focused on young and high-growth businesses in German-speaking countries. Heliad's "evergreen" structure enables the firm to act independent of investment maturity and support entrepreneurs flexibly and individually at every stage of growth. Alongside its proactive, hands-on investment approach, Heliad is therefore in the position to generate significant excess returns for its shareholders in relation to other investment companies and equity funds. By owning shares of Heliad, private and institutional investors benefit from a diversified portfolio of the most interesting growth companies in the German-speaking region by means of a daily liquid security.

