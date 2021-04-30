DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency/Personnel Nanogate SE: Martin Hendricks joins the Board of Management from the Supervisory Board 30-Apr-2021 / 17:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Göttelborn, Germany, April 30, 2021. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, will continue to be led by Martin Hendricks as CEO.

The Supervisory Board of Nanogate SE appointed Mr. Hendricks, with the approval of the insolvency monitor Justizrat Günter Staab, as Chairman of the Board of Management for the period from June 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021, having already been delegated to the Board of Management from the Supervisory Board since June 2020. In this context, Mr. Hendricks resigned from his position as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 31, 2021, which had already been dormant during his delegation. In addition, the Board of Management of Nanogate SE continues to include Götz Gollan (CFO) and Robert Wittmann (COO).

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,550 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.