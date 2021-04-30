 
DGAP-Adhoc Nanogate SE: Martin Hendricks joins the Board of Management from the Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.04.2021, 17:27   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency/Personnel
Nanogate SE: Martin Hendricks joins the Board of Management from the Supervisory Board

30-Apr-2021 / 17:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nanogate SE: Martin Hendricks joins the Board of Management from the Supervisory Board

 

Göttelborn, Germany, April 30, 2021. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, will continue to be led by Martin Hendricks as CEO.

The Supervisory Board of Nanogate SE appointed Mr. Hendricks, with the approval of the insolvency monitor Justizrat Günter Staab, as Chairman of the Board of Management for the period from June 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021, having already been delegated to the Board of Management from the Supervisory Board since June 2020. In this context, Mr. Hendricks resigned from his position as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 31, 2021, which had already been dormant during his delegation. In addition, the Board of Management of Nanogate SE continues to include Götz Gollan (CFO) and Robert Wittmann (COO).

Reporting Party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Contact:

Christian Dose/Susanne Horstmann | WMP EuroCom AG
Tel. +49 69 2475 689 491 / +49 89 2488 331-02 | ir@nanogate.com

Nanogate SE | Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn
www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate:

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,550 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.

