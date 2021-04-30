EQS-Adhoc Appointment of Gian-Luca Bona as second member of the Nomination und Compensation Committee
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Board of Directors is appointing Gian-Luca Bona to serve as second member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee until the conclusion of the next Annual Shareholder Meeting.
The appointment is based on Article 19 Paragraph 3 of the Statutes of Comet Holding AG, which in case of a vacancy delegates this appointment power to the Board of Directors. As announced on April 20, 2021 Thilo von Selchow withdrew his candidacy for the Board of Directors for personal reasons.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Comet Holding AG
|Herrengasse 10
|3175 Flamatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 31 744 90 00
|E-mail:
|info@comet.tech
|Internet:
|www.comet.tech
|ISIN:
|CH0360826991
|Valor:
|36082699
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1191395
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1191395 30-Apr-2021 CET/CESTComet Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare