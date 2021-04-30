EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Appointment of Gian-Luca Bona as second member of the Nomination und Compensation Committee



30-Apr-2021 / 17:41 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Board of Directors is appointing Gian-Luca Bona to serve as second member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee until the conclusion of the next Annual Shareholder Meeting.