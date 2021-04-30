 
EQS-Adhoc Appointment of Gian-Luca Bona as second member of the Nomination und Compensation Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.04.2021, 17:41  |  81   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Appointment of Gian-Luca Bona as second member of the Nomination und Compensation Committee

30-Apr-2021 / 17:41 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Board of Directors is appointing Gian-Luca Bona to serve as second member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee until the conclusion of the next Annual Shareholder Meeting. 

The appointment is based on Article 19 Paragraph 3 of the Statutes of Comet Holding AG, which in case of a vacancy delegates this appointment power to the Board of Directors. As announced on April 20, 2021 Thilo von Selchow withdrew his candidacy for the Board of Directors for personal reasons.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1191395

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1191395  30-Apr-2021 CET/CEST

