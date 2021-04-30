 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Metall Zug Group: General meeting of shareholders approves all proposals

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.04.2021, 17:45  |  101   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Metall Zug AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
Metall Zug Group: General meeting of shareholders approves all proposals

30-Apr-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, 30 April 2021 - At the 134th ordinary general meeting of shareholders of Metall Zug AG, the shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors. Shareholders will receive a cash dividend of CHF 1.70 per registered share of type A and CHF 17.00 per registered share of type B.

Due to the COVID-19 measures, shareholders were again unable to attend the 134th ordinary general meeting of Metall Zug AG in person and were able to exercise their rights exclusively through the independent voting representative. A total of 1'269 shareholders, representing 79.66% of the share capital and 92.64% of the votes, made use of this option and approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.


The general meeting of shareholders approved the annual report and the annual and consolidated financial statements 2020 as well as - on the basis of a consultative vote - the compensation report. The shareholders further approved the appropriation of available earnings in 2020 as follows: distribution of a cash dividend of CHF 1.70 (gross) per registered share of type A and CHF 17.00 (gross) per registered share of type B. The total value of the cash dividend - treasury shares are excluded - thus presumably amounts to CHF 7'620'590. CHF 45'563'427 will be carried forward to the new account. The cash dividend will be paid on May 6, 2021.


The existing members of the Board of Directors Martin Wipfli, Dominik Berchtold, Heinz M. Buhofer, Sandra Emme, Claudia Pletscher and Peter Terwiesch were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. Martin Wipfli was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.


Furthermore, the general meeting of shareholders approved by a large majority the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors until the next ordinary general meeting of shareholders and the fixed compensation for Senior Management for the year 2022, both prospectively. The general meeting of shareholders also retrospectively approved the variable compensation of the Senior Management for the year 2020 by a large majority.

Seite 1 von 2
Metall Zug Namen-Akt (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Metall Zug Group: General meeting of shareholders approves all proposals EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Metall Zug AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend Metall Zug Group: General meeting of shareholders approves all proposals 30-Apr-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: fashionette AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020 - Wachstumsziele übertroffen und weiterer ...
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE veröffentlicht Geschäftszahlen 2020 - Reduzierung des Verlusts - Neue ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE reports preliminary results for 2020: Solid numbers despite pandemic with net ...
DGAP-Adhoc: centrotherm international AG: Schiedsspruch des ICC Genf zugunsten des Konsortiums im ehemaligen ...
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler mit Wachstum im ersten Quartal; gibt Top-Speed-23-Programm bekannt; vorsichtige ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE mit vorläufigen Zahlen 2020: Trotz Pandemie solide mit Gewinn von 79,9 Mio. Euro
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Intention to Float
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
DGAP-News: Formycon erhält Zusage zu vorzeitigem Maßnahmenbeginn für COVID-19-Medikament FYB207 im Rahmen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING STATEMENT AND ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Voltabox im Zeichen des Umbaus des Geschäfts - Neufokussierung wird 2021 abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: AIXTRON ist gut ins Jahr 2021 gestartet / Hohe Auftragsdynamik insbesondere bei ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG: SBF AG veröffentlicht Konzernabschluss für erfolgreiches Jahr 2020: Für 2021 erneut ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.04.21
DGAP-News: Metall Zug Gruppe: Generalversammlung genehmigt alle Anträge (deutsch)
30.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Metall Zug Gruppe: Generalversammlung genehmigt alle Anträge