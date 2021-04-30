Metall Zug Group: General meeting of shareholders approves all proposals

Due to the COVID-19 measures, shareholders were again unable to attend the 134th ordinary general meeting of Metall Zug AG in person and were able to exercise their rights exclusively through the independent voting representative. A total of 1'269 shareholders, representing 79.66% of the share capital and 92.64% of the votes, made use of this option and approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.



The general meeting of shareholders approved the annual report and the annual and consolidated financial statements 2020 as well as - on the basis of a consultative vote - the compensation report. The shareholders further approved the appropriation of available earnings in 2020 as follows: distribution of a cash dividend of CHF 1.70 (gross) per registered share of type A and CHF 17.00 (gross) per registered share of type B. The total value of the cash dividend - treasury shares are excluded - thus presumably amounts to CHF 7'620'590. CHF 45'563'427 will be carried forward to the new account. The cash dividend will be paid on May 6, 2021.



The existing members of the Board of Directors Martin Wipfli, Dominik Berchtold, Heinz M. Buhofer, Sandra Emme, Claudia Pletscher and Peter Terwiesch were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. Martin Wipfli was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Furthermore, the general meeting of shareholders approved by a large majority the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors until the next ordinary general meeting of shareholders and the fixed compensation for Senior Management for the year 2022, both prospectively. The general meeting of shareholders also retrospectively approved the variable compensation of the Senior Management for the year 2020 by a large majority.