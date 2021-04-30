 
ASMALLWORLD AG shareholders approve all motions put forth by the Board of Directors

ASMALLWORLD AG shareholders approve all motions put forth by the Board of Directors

Zurich, 30.04.2021 - At today's annual general meeting of shareholders, ASMALLWORLD AG's shareholders approved all motions put forth by the Board of Directors.

The shareholders approved the annual report, ASMALLWORLD AG's financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2020 business year (99.7% of votes), and discharged the Board of Directors and the Executive Board (99.6% of votes). The annual loss of the company will be carried forward (99.7% of votes).

Michael Manz (99.4% of votes), Jan Luescher (99.5% of votes), and Alexander Koenig (99.5% of votes) have been re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for additional twelve-month terms, with Michael Manz elected as Chairman.

Within the Board of Directors, Alexander Koenig (98.5% of votes) and Michael Manz (98.5% of votes) will serve on the Compensation Committee. As recommended by the Board of Directors, the shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as ASMALLWORLD AG's auditors (99.7% of votes) and bellpark legal AG as independent proxy (99.9% of votes).

Furthermore, the shareholders approved the Board of Directors' remuneration for the 2022 business year (98.4% of votes), the Executive Board's fixed salary for the 2022 business year (99.2% of votes), the Executive Board's variable salary for the 2021 business year (98.4% of votes) as well as a variable remuneration for the Executive Board for the 2020 business year (98.4% of votes).

As a precautionary measure and in line with recommended guidelines during the Coronavirus pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held virtually, without the physical presence of shareholders. Votes at the Annual General Meeting were cast exclusively by the independent proxy. The total number of registered shares represented by the independent proxy amounted to 7,671,727, equal to 67% of the share capital.

