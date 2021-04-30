 
IGEA to get SIX approval to delay the 2020 annual report disclosure

30-Apr-2021 / 22:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 30 April 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the grant of a temporary exemption from its disclosure obligations with respect to the 2020 annual report.

As anticipated on 28 April 2021, certain decisions taken by the last extraordinary general meeting, following which a relevant business combination process and changes in the corporate governance have been approved, required to have all implications of such matters on the Company's reporting obligations adequately presented, leading to a delay in disclosing the 2020 annual report. IGEA expects to disclose its 2020 annual report within the next coming weeks.

In accordance with SIX's approval, this press release sets out the relevant section of the decision:

"I. The exemption application of IGEA Pharma N.V. (Issuer) dated 29 April 2021 requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2020 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 31 May 2021 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):

a. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the registered shares of the Issuer in case its 2020 annual report is not published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Monday, 31 May 2021, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.

b. IGEA Pharma N.V. is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions of ad hoc publicity (art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Monday, 3 May 2021, 7.30 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:

- the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;

- the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2020 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG;

