Leclanché announces its unaudited 2020 key figures and confirms its 2021 growth target 03-May-2021 / 06:55 CET/CEST

- Revenue growth of 46% in 2020

- Financial loss, reflecting significant investments made in ramping up the innovations, engineering, industrial and organizational capacity and business growth, are stable with increasing revenue

- Over indebtedness situation in December 2020 remedied in March 2021

- 2021 revenue is expected to nearly double year-on-year

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, May 3, 2021 - In its decision of April 26, 2021, SIX Exchange Regulation AG approved an extension of the publication deadline of Leclanché's 2020 annual report until June 9, 2021 and requested Leclanché (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading providers of energy storage solutions, to publish its 2020 key figures by May 3, 2021.

The extension was needed by Leclanché in order to finalize several balance sheet restructuring measures to remedy the breach of CO 725.2 which Leclanché SA will find itself in prior to its Annual General Meeting of shareholders. Consequently, the Company's Board of Directors was unable to approve the 2020 Annual Report before April 30, 2021, hence the request made to SIX Exchange Regulation to approve an extension of the deadline for the publication of Leclanché's 2020 Annual Report.

Despite this situation, Leclanché is releasing its unaudited key figures for the year 2020:

Consolidated Total Income for the financial year 2020 were CHF 23.9 million, up 46% from CHF 16.3 million in 2019; the EBITDA Loss for the year was CHF (61.0) million compared to CHF (58.9) million in 2019. The Net Loss for the year was CHF (78.2) million compared to CHF (83.4) million in 2019.