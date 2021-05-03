Leoni AG: Sales, free cash flow and EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs significantly above market expectations in Q1; Increased outlook for sales and earnings in 2021

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Sales, free cash flow and EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs significantly above market expectations in Q1; Increased outlook for sales and earnings in 2021Nuremberg, 3 May 2021 - Based on preliminary figures of Leoni AG, Nuremberg (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888) sales in the first quarter of the current financial year amounted to EUR 1.35 billion (Q1 2020: EUR 1.13 billion), EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs was EUR 39 million (Q1 2020: EUR -17 million) and free cash flow was EUR -100 million (Q1 2020: EUR 0 million, among other things due to a positive effect from sale-and-leaseback transactions amounting to EUR 70 million). These key figures are significantly above current market expectations. In addition, the Board of Directors is raising its outlook for sales and earnings for the 2021 financial year.Leoni will continue to face multiple challenges during the financial year. These include in particular the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and continued constraints in global supply chains impacting the availability of critical parts, semiconductor components and raw materials.Nevertheless, in its current assessment for 2021, the Board of Directors now expects a significant year-on-year increase in Group sales (2020: EUR 4.1 billion) (previously: only in the low double-digit percentage range). This is based on the stronger than previously expected continuation of the recovery in demand in the automotive and industrial sectors and the significantly higher copper price, which will not have a significant impact on earnings.From today's perspective, Group EBIT before exceptional items as well as VALUE 21 costs is expected to improve significantly compared to the previous year (2020: EUR -59 million) and should at least reach break-even. The key positive factors here are the higher than previously expected increase in sales as well as positive effects from the VALUE 21 programme and the restructuring concept.