DGAP-Adhoc Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: HORNBACH Group plans dividend increase

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.05.2021, 16:00  |  105   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: HORNBACH Group plans dividend increase

03-May-2021 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

HORNBACH Group plans dividend increase
 

Bornheim bei Landau, May 3, 2021.
At a meeting today, the Board of Management of HORNBACH Management AG, which is the general partner of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA (ISIN: DE0006083405), decided to propose to the Supervisory Board of the latter company that, based on the preliminary as yet unaudited results for the 2020/21 financial year, the dividend should be increased by around one third to Euro 2.00 per individual share with dividend entitlement (2019/20 financial year: Euro 1.50).
 

The HORNBACH Group concluded the coronavirus-dominated 2020/21 financial year with significant sales and earnings growth. Consolidated sales rose by 15.4 % to Euro 5,456 million. Based on preliminary figures, consolidated operating earnings excluding non-operating items (adjusted EBIT) increased by more than 40% to around Euro 325 million.
 

Once the audited annual financial statements of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA are adopted, the proposed dividend distribution is to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for its own resolution on the appropriation of profit. The dividend of Euro 2.00 per individual share now proposed, which is subject to approval by the Supervisory Board at its meeting to adopt the financial statements on May 20, 2021 and of shareholders at the (virtual) Annual General Meeting on July 8, 2021, corresponds to a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is based on the closing price of the share (XETRA) at the end of the financial year on February 28, 2021.
 

HORNBACH will publish its complete, audited annual financial statements at its Annual Results Press Conference on May 27, 2021.

 



Contact:
Axel Mueller
Group Communications and Investor Relations Director
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Tel. +49 (0) 6348 602444
axel.mueller@hornbach.com

03-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbachstraße 11
76879 Bornheim
Germany
ISIN: DE0006083405
WKN: 608340
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1191834

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1191834  03-May-2021 CET/CEST

