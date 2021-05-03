--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers03.05.2021Premstaetten - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR INPART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE AVIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONams to launch delisting offer for OSRAM* Attractive offer price of EUR52.30 per OSRAM share* Four week acceptance period expected to run from around 21 May to around18 June 2021* Significant premium to cash compensation under DPLTA and prior takeover offer* Closing not subject to any conditions* Thereafter, OSRAM shares will terminate trading on the regulated marketPremstätten, Austria (3 May 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwidesupplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces the intention to launcha public delisting tender offer for the remaining approx. 28% shares of OSRAMLicht AG ("OSRAM") which are not presently owned by ams against a cashconsideration of EUR52.30 for each OSRAM share (the "Delisting Offer").The intended cash consideration of EUR52.30 per OSRAM share represents a premiumof 1% to the volume weighted average share price of OSRAM during the last sixmonths (estimated at EUR52.02 based on information from FactSet), being thestatutory minimum price applicable to the Delisting Offer. Furthermore, itrepresents a premium of 28% to the offer price of the successful takeover offerin 2019 (EUR41.00), and a premium of 15% to the cash compensation offered to theremaining OSRAM shareholders in relation to the domination and profit and losssharing agreement (the "DPLTA") (EUR45.54)."The Delisting Offer is the logical next step in the integration of OSRAM andthe implementation of our strategy to create a global leader in opticalsolutions," said Alexander Everke, CEO of ams. "We have already made significantprogress since the DPLTA came into effect and look forward to building on this.We encourage all remaining shareholders of OSRAM to tender their shares in theDelisting Offer which represents a financially attractive opportunity tomonetize their holding at a price in excess of both the statutory minimum andthe DPLTA cash compensation."