EANS-Adhoc ams AG / ams to launch delisting offer for OSRAM
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 03.05.2021, 21:30 | 104 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Austria Microsystems!
Short
Basispreis 16,84€
Hebel 14,38
Ask
Long
Basispreis 15,09€
Hebel 13,97
Ask 1,54
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers
03.05.2021
Premstaetten - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN
PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A
VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION
ams to launch delisting offer for OSRAM
* Attractive offer price of EUR52.30 per OSRAM share
* Four week acceptance period expected to run from around 21 May to around
18 June 2021
* Significant premium to cash compensation under DPLTA and prior takeover offer
* Closing not subject to any conditions
* Thereafter, OSRAM shares will terminate trading on the regulated market
Premstätten, Austria (3 May 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide
supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces the intention to launch
a public delisting tender offer for the remaining approx. 28% shares of OSRAM
Licht AG ("OSRAM") which are not presently owned by ams against a cash
consideration of EUR52.30 for each OSRAM share (the "Delisting Offer").
The intended cash consideration of EUR52.30 per OSRAM share represents a premium
of 1% to the volume weighted average share price of OSRAM during the last six
months (estimated at EUR52.02 based on information from FactSet), being the
statutory minimum price applicable to the Delisting Offer. Furthermore, it
represents a premium of 28% to the offer price of the successful takeover offer
in 2019 (EUR41.00), and a premium of 15% to the cash compensation offered to the
remaining OSRAM shareholders in relation to the domination and profit and loss
sharing agreement (the "DPLTA") (EUR45.54).
"The Delisting Offer is the logical next step in the integration of OSRAM and
the implementation of our strategy to create a global leader in optical
solutions," said Alexander Everke, CEO of ams. "We have already made significant
progress since the DPLTA came into effect and look forward to building on this.
We encourage all remaining shareholders of OSRAM to tender their shares in the
Delisting Offer which represents a financially attractive opportunity to
monetize their holding at a price in excess of both the statutory minimum and
the DPLTA cash compensation."
|Diskussion: ams AG (Austria Microsystems)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0