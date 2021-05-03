 
DGAP-Adhoc OSRAM Licht AG: Delisting offer announced by majority shareholder

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.05.2021, 21:30   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): Delisting
OSRAM Licht AG: Delisting offer announced by majority shareholder

03-May-2021 / 21:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, May 3, 2021

The Managing Board of OSRAM Licht AG ("OSRAM") was informed today by its majority shareholder ams Offer GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ams AG, ("ams") that ams decided to cause OSRAM to implement a delisting and to issue a delisting tender offer to the OSRAM shareholders. OSRAM is instructed to initiate the process regarding the revocation of the admission of the OSRAM shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) and the regulated market of the Munich Stock Exchange (MSE) pursuant to section 39 para. 2 sentence 3 no. 1, para. 3 BörsG as well as to end a free-market inclusion of a stock exchange as far as such inclusion was originally initiated by OSRAM (delisting).

ams will offer to the shareholders of OSRAM to acquire all of their shares for a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 52.30. As stated, this exceeds the weighted average stock market price of the OSRAM shares during the last six months before the announcement of ams to issue the offer.

In light of the progressing integration process since the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with ams became effective, OSRAM's Managing Board can understand the intention and will in the interest of the company support ams in this process.


Contact:
Julia Klostermann
Head of Investor Relations

OSRAM Licht AG
Investor Relations
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München, Deutschland
Tel. +49 89 6213-4966
mailto:j.klostermann@osram.com
www.osram.com

03-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 6213-0
Fax: +49 89 6213-3629
E-mail: ir@osram.com
Internet: www.osram-group.com
ISIN: DE000LED4000
WKN: LED400
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1191951

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1191951  03-May-2021 CET/CEST

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

