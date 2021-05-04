 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Exceptionally strong first quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.05.2021, 07:00  |  54   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Geberit AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Exceptionally strong first quarter

04-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Geberit Group has got off to an exceptionally strong start in 2021. Net sales increased by 14.0% to CHF 910 million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 13.0%. Operating cashflow rose by 21.1% to CHF 315 million.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Geberit AG!
Short
Basispreis 665,52€
Hebel 9,81
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 525,21€
Hebel 7,52
Ask 7,99
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information. 

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.


End of ad hoc announcement

1192010  04-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192010&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGeberit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Exceptionally strong first quarter EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Geberit AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results Exceptionally strong first quarter 04-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: 30.04.2021
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: Q1 2021 - TeamViewer erzielt Rekord-Billings und stellt langfristige strategische ...
Übernahme abgeschlossen - United Lithium Corp. erhält Lithium-Projekt 'Bergby'
DGAP-News: Highlights from SYNLAB Germany | Protection against COVID-19 at work: SYNLAB introduces new PCR ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: Delisting offer announced by majority shareholder
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Gen III unterzeichnet endgültigen Vertrag mit dem Energieriesen (Super Major)
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: Delisting-Erwerbsangebot durch Mehrheitsaktionärin angekündigt
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
EQS-Adhoc: 30.04.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING STATEMENT AND ...
DGAP-News: AIXTRON ist gut ins Jahr 2021 gestartet / Hohe Auftragsdynamik insbesondere bei ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt die Ernennung des President von PowerTap durch den ...
DGAP-News: SBF AG: SBF AG veröffentlicht Konzernabschluss für erfolgreiches Jahr 2020: Für 2021 erneut ...
DGAP-News: fashionette AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020 - Wachstumsziele übertroffen und weiterer ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
21Shares Announces Stock Splits For Its Range of Crypto ETPs - Effective Monday April 12th, 2021
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des vierten Quartals sowie des Gesamtjahres 2020 und ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Ausserordentlich starkes erstes Quartal (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Ausserordentlich starkes erstes Quartal
14.04.21
DGAP-News: Geberit Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen zu (deutsch)
14.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Geberit shareholders approve all proposals
14.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: Geberit Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen zu
10.04.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 14/21