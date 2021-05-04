EQS-Adhoc Exceptionally strong first quarter
The Geberit Group has got off to an exceptionally strong start in 2021. Net sales increased by 14.0% to CHF 910 million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 13.0%. Operating cashflow rose by 21.1% to CHF 315 million.
