Selected financial information for the first quarter of 2021Earnings/Financial Figures/Balance Sheet04.05.2021Premstaetten - ams reports robust first quarter group results driven by healthydemand, historical ams business revenues in upper half and adj. operating marginnear top end of expected range; full integration underway with increasedexpected total synergies and savings, group to be known as "ams OSRAM"; secondquarter expected group revenues of USD 1,430-1,530 million; delisting offer for OSRAM sharesPremstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (4 May 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), aleading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, reports robustfirst quarter 2021 group results with revenues of USD 1,549 million and anadjusted operating (EBIT) margin of 11%. This attractive performance was drivenby healthy overall demand including strong demand in the automotive market,despite typical seasonality in the consumer market. Referring to the finalpublished expectations for the historical ams business, this business recordedvery good first quarter revenues in the upper half and a healthy adjustedoperating margin near the top end of the expected range. For the second quarter2021, ams OSRAM expects a further positive business development in light ofcertain seasonal effects with revenues of USD 1,430-1,530 million.Emphasizing the group's collective position as a worldwide leader in opticaltechnologies, the combined company will be known as "ams OSRAM". ams OSRAM hasdeveloped a visual corporate identity strategy featuring the ams and OSRAM logosand plans to change the legal name of ams AG in its upcoming Annual GeneralMeeting. The combined group is referred to as ams OSRAM group. To reflect itsbusiness structure, ams OSRAM has moved to a new presentation and financialreporting framework for the combined group with the two segments Semiconductorsand Lamps & Systems. This framework fully maps onto the taxonomy of the group'ssolution portfolio and will be used in the segment reporting for the group. TheSemiconductors (Semis) segment comprises the historical ams business and thehistorical OSRAM Optical Semiconductor business while the Lamps & Systems (L&S)segment includes the historical OSRAM Automotive and Digital businesses.