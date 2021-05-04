 
EANS-Adhoc ams AG / ams reports robust first quarter group results driven by healthy demand, historical ams business revenues in upper half and adj. operating margin near top end of expected range

Selected financial information for the first quarter of 2021

Earnings/Financial Figures/Balance Sheet
04.05.2021

Premstaetten - ams reports robust first quarter group results driven by healthy
demand, historical ams business revenues in upper half and adj. operating margin
near top end of expected range; full integration underway with increased
expected total synergies and savings, group to be known as "ams OSRAM"; second
quarter expected group revenues of USD 1,430-1,530 million; delisting offer for
OSRAM shares

Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (4 May 2021) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a
leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, reports robust
first quarter 2021 group results with revenues of USD 1,549 million and an
adjusted operating (EBIT) margin of 11%. This attractive performance was driven
by healthy overall demand including strong demand in the automotive market,
despite typical seasonality in the consumer market. Referring to the final
published expectations for the historical ams business, this business recorded
very good first quarter revenues in the upper half and a healthy adjusted
operating margin near the top end of the expected range. For the second quarter
2021, ams OSRAM expects a further positive business development in light of
certain seasonal effects with revenues of USD 1,430-1,530 million.

Emphasizing the group's collective position as a worldwide leader in optical
technologies, the combined company will be known as "ams OSRAM". ams OSRAM has
developed a visual corporate identity strategy featuring the ams and OSRAM logos
and plans to change the legal name of ams AG in its upcoming Annual General
Meeting. The combined group is referred to as ams OSRAM group. To reflect its
business structure, ams OSRAM has moved to a new presentation and financial
reporting framework for the combined group with the two segments Semiconductors
and Lamps & Systems. This framework fully maps onto the taxonomy of the group's
solution portfolio and will be used in the segment reporting for the group. The
Semiconductors (Semis) segment comprises the historical ams business and the
historical OSRAM Optical Semiconductor business while the Lamps & Systems (L&S)
segment includes the historical OSRAM Automotive and Digital businesses.
Wertpapier


