DGAP-Adhoc HAEMATO AG proposes dividend payment

04-May-2021 / 15:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc of HAEMATO AG:

HAEMATO AG proposes dividend payment

The Supervisory Board of HAEMATO AG approved the Executive Board's proposal for the appropriation of profits at today's balance sheet meeting. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will therefore propose a dividend of EUR 1.00 per dividend-bearing share at the Annual General Meeting to be held on July 13, 2021.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG, founded in 1993, is a pharmaceutical company. The focus of its business activities is on the trading of high-priced special pharmaceuticals (with a therapeutic focus on cancer, HIV and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the field of "aesthetic medicine".

HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Key figures of the HAEMATO AG share:

Subscribed capital: EUR 5,299,307

Listed share class: Ordinary bearer shares

ISIN: DE000A289VV1

WKN: A289VV

Stock exchange symbol: HAEK




Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag

