DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM Group announces preliminary revenue of €10.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.4% in Q1 2021; forecast for fiscal year 2021 unchanged 04-May-2021 / 17:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 4 May 2021. Brockhaus Capital Management AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42, "BCM Group") announces preliminary financials for the first quarter of 2021. Revenue amounted to €10.8 million, down -14% on the relatively strong Q1 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic (€12.6 million). Adjusted EBITDA of €0.8 million corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 7.4% (Q1 2020: €2.6 million or 20.9%).

While the Security Technologies segment encountered further project postponements from their customers, caused by ongoing lockdowns, travel restrictions and social distancing rules, and therefore realized lower revenue (-41%), the Environmental Technologies segment more than doubled revenue at +114%. The adjusted EBITDA margin was affected materially by lower revenue, product mix effects as well as higher due diligence costs in connection with the evaluation of potential company acquisitions through BCM AG.

Due to catch-up effects in April 2021, BCM Group's revenue for the first four months of the current fiscal year is essentially at the level of the prior year period again.

In the forecast for the current fiscal year 2021, BCM Group expects particularly strong revenue performance in the Security Technologies segment in the second half of the year. This assessment is unchanged, and the forecast of a group revenue growth of 20% to €62 million continues to be valid. We are projecting a slight increase in the adjusted EBITDA margin 2021, which we expect will be above the level of 23.8% in 2020. However, we consider a return to the record 2019 level of 29.8% to be unrealistic already in 2021.

The financials stated in this disclosure are preliminary and unaudited. The definition of adjusted EBITDA can be found in Note 7 to the 2020 consolidated financial statements (page 73 of the Annual Report). BCM Group will publish the Quarterly Statement Q1 2021 on 15 May 2021.

