DGAP-Adhoc KPS AG: Preliminary figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021 and adjustment of the guidance for 2020/2021 in connection with the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic

KPS AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
KPS AG: Preliminary figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021 and adjustment of the guidance for 2020/2021 in connection with the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic

KPS AG: Preliminary figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021 and adjustment of the guidance for 2020/2021 in connection with the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic

As part of the preparation of the key financial figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021, the Management Board of KPS AG currently assumes that Group revenues for the entire fiscal year 2020/2021 will be in a range of 5 - 9% and the Group EBITDA will be in a range of 3 - 5% below the level of the previous year 2019/2020.

According to the preliminary financial figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021, the KPS Group's revenue fell from EUR 94.2 million to EUR 76.9 million compared with the same period of the previous year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the KPS Group amounted to EUR 11.4 million for the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021, compared with EUR 13.1 million in the same period of the previous year. The main reasons for the decline in sales are the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and, in particular, the impact of the longer-than-expected lockdown measures on the business situation of some customers, who have paused or postponed their projects in individual cases.

KPS AG will already publish the final figures for the first half of the fiscal year 2020/2021 with the full half-year report on 18 May 2021.

Leonardo Musso
Sole member of Management Board

Unterföhring, 4 May 2021

Language: English
