In Canton Grisons, Implenia plans to concentrate on building construction as a full-service provider and turnkey contractor

Dietlikon, 4 May 2021 - Implenia is focusing in future on the development, planning and realisation of larger, complex real estate and infrastructure projects in line with its strategy. This will entail an increasing amount of collaboration with partners, specialists and local subcontractors. The local production units for road construction, civil engineering and building construction in Canton Grisons have a very local focus and deal mainly with very small projects. There is also overcapacity in this extremely seasonal business, which creates great competitive pressure.

For these reasons, Implenia is withdrawing from these business areas in Canton Grisons and plans to close down its road building, civil engineering and building construction units in Chur, Davos, Zernez, St. Moritz and Sils by the end of the year. In future, Implenia will manage larger, complex road and railway construction, tunnelling and civil engineering projects in Canton Grisons from other locations. Implenia will also continue to operate from its Chur site as a full-service provider and turnkey contractor (e.g. general and total contractor) for building construction in the region.