Kuros Biosciences strengthens its patent position on use of Fibrin-PTH in spinal fusion

  • Grant of European patent entitled 'Pharmaceutical Formulation for Use in Spinal Fusion'

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, May 5, 2021 - Kuros Biosciences AG (SIX: KURN), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, today announced that its subsidiary, Kuros Biosurgery AG, has been granted European patent EP 2686027, entitled 'Pharmaceutical Formulation for Use in Spinal Fusion'.  This patent claims certain matrix materials in combination with parathyroid hormone (PTH) or derivatives of PTH.

This patent strengthens the intellectual property around Fibrin-PTH, Kuros's drug-biologic combination product for bone generation.  Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) has recently entered a Phase 2 clinical study in spinal fusion and is recruiting patients at multiple sites in the U.S.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: 'Adding this patent to our broad intellectual property portfolio further reinforces Kuros's position as a leader in the field of orthobiologics.  We look forward to bringing our Fibrin-PTH product candidate (KUR-113) to market and to expanding the number of patients benefiting from our products.'

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG  LifeSci Advisors 
Michael Grau Mary-Ann Chang
Chief Financial Officer Investors
Tel +41 44 733 47 47 +44 7483 284 853
michael.grau@kurosbio.com  mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
