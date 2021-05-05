Kuros Biosciences strengthens its patent position on use of Fibrin-PTH in spinal fusion

This patent strengthens the intellectual property around Fibrin-PTH, Kuros's drug-biologic combination product for bone generation. Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) has recently entered a Phase 2 clinical study in spinal fusion and is recruiting patients at multiple sites in the U.S.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: 'Adding this patent to our broad intellectual property portfolio further reinforces Kuros's position as a leader in the field of orthobiologics. We look forward to bringing our Fibrin-PTH product candidate (KUR-113) to market and to expanding the number of patients benefiting from our products.'