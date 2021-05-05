 
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.05.2021, 08:30  |  476   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO

05-May-2021 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

 

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR)

Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") announces that today Steinhoff decided to launch the IPO of its subsidiary Pepco Group B.V. ("Pepco Group") on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

The IPO will include a public offering of up to 101,343,568 existing Pepco Group shares, of which c. 98.8% is held by Steinhoff, (representing up to 17.5% of the total issued share capital) to retail investors and institutional investors in Poland and an offering to institutional investors in selected other countries within a price range of PLN 38 to PLN 46 (EUR 8.35 to EUR 10.11) subject to publication of a prospectus approved by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) which is expected to occur today. The price range implies an equity value of Pepco Group of PLN 21,850,000,000 to PLN 26,450,000,000 (EUR 4,800,445,000 to EUR 5,811,065,000). The amount of offered shares may be increased by way of an over-allotment option up to a maximum of 15,407,767 shares. The final amount of shares and the offer price are expected to be determined and published on or about 14 May 2021. The expected first day of trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange will be on or about 26 May 2021.

DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
