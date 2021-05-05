 
DGAP-Adhoc OPDEnergy, S.A.: Decision to postpone the Offering and the Admission

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OPDEnergy, S.A. / Key word(s): IPO
OPDEnergy, S.A.: Decision to postpone the Offering and the Admission

05-May-2021 / 17:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA), CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL


Madrid, May 5, 2021. OPDENERGY HOLDING, S.A. ("Opdenergy" or the "Company") hereby informs that, following the approval and registration of the prospectus for the initial offering of ordinary shares of the Company and the admission to listing on the Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia stock exchanges (the "Spanish Stock Exchanges" and the "Admission", respectively) with the Spanish Securities Market Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, the "CNMV") on April 23, 2021 (the "Prospectus"), the Company and the selling shareholders, in consultation with the Joint Global Coordinators of the Offering, Banco Santander, S.A. and Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, have decided to postpone the Offering and the Admission, in light of the challenging market conditions generally and, particularly, for renewable-energy companies.

 

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of the Company. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness.

This announcement and the information contained herein are not for release, distribution or publication in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction. The Offering and the distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction where such offer, sale or subscription would be unlawful and the announcement and the information contained herein is not for distribution or release in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into such jurisdictions.

