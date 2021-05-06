NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Capital Increase Media and Games Invest successfully completes a directed issue of 20,930,232 new shares raising proceeds of approximately SEK 900 million 06-May-2021 / 01:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

May 6, 2021

Media and Games Invest successfully completes a directed issue of 20,930,232 new shares raising proceeds of approximately SEK 900 million

Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI" or the "Group") has, in accordance with the announcement made in a press release on May 5, 2021, successfully completed the book-building of a directed share issue of 20,930,232 new shares, based on the authorization granted by MGI's annual general meeting on 15 April 2021 (the "Directed Share Issue"). The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue is SEK 43 per share and has been determined through an accelerated book-building procedure led by Carnegie, Jefferies and Swedbank in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux (together referred to as "Managers"). The Directed Share Issue was heavily oversubscribed and generated strong interest from both Swedish and international investors as well as several existing shareholders, and the Company has therefore decided to increase the size to SEK 900 million.