Lonza Group AG

Lonza Announces Expansion Plans for Next-Generation Mammalian Manufacturing Facilities in Visp (CH) and Portsmouth (US)



06-May-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Lonza will invest approximately CHF 850 million to build two new state-of-the-art mammalian facilities and respond to customer demand regarding capacity, life cycle management and speed to market

A new large-scale facility with the latest manufacturing technology in Visp (CH), will expand capacity by six 20,000L bioreactors to meet increasing market demand for biologics

Small-scale, single-use technology facility planned for Portsmouth (US) to support customers scaling clinical to commercial manufacturing with capacity for up to eight 2,000L bioreactors

The investment is supported by a strong pipeline and underlines Lonza's continuing commitment to serving customers across modalities and scales Quote from Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, CEO, Lonza:

'As we look at the biologics market, we see a combination of growth at pace coupled with continuing high customer demand. In recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed the spotlight on supply chains and the critical role CDMOs play in ensuring an adequate supply of medicines. The expansion of both our large-scale and small-scale manufacturing capacity will ensure Lonza continues to deliver industry-leading contract manufacturing services that will support our customers' needs in the medium and long term.'



Quote from Jean-Christophe Hyvert, President, Biologics and Cell & Gene, Lonza:

'At Lonza, we are focused on supporting our customers to achieve efficient, high-throughput production processes and flexible manufacturing solutions. Our customers' needs range from the manufacture of small- to mid-volume products, such as innovative pharmaceuticals for rare diseases affecting smaller patient populations, to the large-scale commercial production of biologics. These expansions serve to strengthen our position as a critical partner in the development and manufacture of such medicines.' Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



