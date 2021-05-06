 
DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP Acquires a Stake in URANO Informationssysteme GmbH

DATAGROUP Acquires a Stake in URANO Informationssysteme GmbH
 

DATAGROUP strengthens footprint in Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse by taking a stake in URANO, a large mid-market IT service provider.


Pliezhausen, Thursday, May 6, 2021. On Thursday, May 6, DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) has signed a participation agreement with the shareholders of URANO Informationssysteme GmbH based in Bad Kreuznach. DATAGROUP thus massively strengthens its business with high-quality IT services in the Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse regions.

The transaction comprises 70 % of the shares in URANO Informationssysteme GmbH and a purchase option for the remaining 30 % of the shares after two years.

URANO has roughly 300 employees providing IT services for private sector and public sector organizations. The company is expected to generate revenues of some EUR 50m in the current fiscal year (01.01.-31.12.2021). URANO serves a variety of customers headquartered in Germany. For many years, the company has been a reliable partner for public authorities in Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse and recently provided significant support in setting up and running the vaccination centers in Hesse. This customer structure ideally supplements DATAGROUP's focus on predominantly Mittelstand companies and complements it in regional terms.
 

