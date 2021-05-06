EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/AGMEGM Orascom Development Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors. 06-May-2021 / 17:39 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting approves all proposals of the Board of Directors.

Altdorf, 6 May 2021 - The 13th Annual General Meeting of Orascom Development Holding AG was held today in Andermatt, Switzerland. Due to the continuing tense situation in connection with the Covid-19-pandemic, personal participation of shareholders was excluded. The independent proxy represented 30,999,234 registered shares, corresponding to 76.36% of the issued share capital.

All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved. As previously announced, Mr. Marco Sieber and Mr. Adil Douiri did not stand for re-election. All other members of the Board of Directors were re-elected for another one-year term of office. In addition, Ms. Barbara Heller, Mr. Amine Omar Tazi-Riffi and Mr. Eskandar Tooma were elected as new members of the Board of Directors.



About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

ODH is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. ODH's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over 7 jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro, and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. ODH currently operates nine destinations: four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights and Byoum), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Luštica Bay in Montenegro, and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of ODH are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. ODH recently launched O West, the latest addition to its portfolio and its first project in Cairo, Egypt, located in the Sixth of October City.