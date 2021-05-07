Changes to the Board of Directors of HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd

Board of Directors of HBM Healthcare Investments Ltd proposes Dr Elaine V. Jones, an experienced and well connected executive, to be elected to the Board of Directors at the Shareholders' Meeting on 18 June 2021. In this regard, the Company refers to its announcement of 2 November 2020.

Dr Jones has more than 20 years of investment experience in venture capital financing, focusing on biosciences. For more than ten years, she was vice-president at Pfizer Ventures with responsibility for managing investments in biotechnology and healthcare companies. Prior to that, Dr Jones worked at EuclidSR Partners and at SR One, the former venture capital fund of GlaxoSmithKline.

The three long-standing members of the Board of Directors, Prof. Dr Heinz Riesenhuber (Vice Chairman), Dr Eduard E. Holdener and Robert A. Ingram, are retiring and therefore not standing for re-election at the forthcoming Shareholders' Meeting .

'Over the last two decades, Heinz, Ed and Bob have been instrumental in establishing and building up our company. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Mangement I thank them for their valuable services and enormous commitment over the years and wish them all the best for their personal future. At the same time, we are looking forward to working with Elaine Jones and the other The existing directors Ruedi Lanz, Germano Giuliani and Stella Xu.' comments Chairman Hans Peter Hasler.