DGAP-Adhoc Nanogate SE: Sale of the core business (transferring restructuring) to Techniplas Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.05.2021, 01:48  |  101   |   |   

Nanogate SE: Sale of the core business (transferring restructuring) to Techniplas Group

08-May-2021 / 01:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Göttelborn, May 8, 2021. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, which is in insolvency proceedings with self-administration, today agreed ("signing") to sell its core business to the US based Techniplas Group. Techniplas takes over the essential assets of Nanogate SE and the insolvent subsidiaries Nanogate Management Services GmbH, Nanogate NRW GmbH, Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Neunkirchen GmbH by way of asset deals as well as the shareholdings in the non-insolvent core business subsidiaries (including Nanogate North America LLC, Nanogate heT Engineering GmbH, Nanogate Netherlands BV, Nanogate Schwäbisch Gmünd GmbH, Nanogate Slovakia s.r.o.) by way of share deals. The purchase price (in Euro) is in the mid double-digit million range and is used entirely to service claims of creditors of Nanogate SE and the other insolvent group companies in the context of the ongoing insolvency proceedings in self-administration. The implementation of the transaction is still subject to the occurrence of various conditions.

For the remaining subsidiaries Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH and Nanogate Electronic Systems GmbH, Nanogate SE is at an advanced stage of negotiations with investors about a separate sale.

After the sales have become legally effective ("closing"), Nanogate SE and the five other insolvent group companies would remain as companies with neither operating business nor operating investments. They would then be wound up and dissolved and the listing of Nanogate SE would end.

Reporting Party: Götz Gollan, CFO Nanogate SE

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Contact:

