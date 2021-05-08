 
TRATON SE: Amount of cash compensation for merger squeeze-out determined at EUR 70.68 per MAN SE common share and per MAN SE preference share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
TRATON SE: Amount of cash compensation for merger squeeze-out determined at EUR 70.68 per MAN SE common share and per MAN SE preference share

08-May-2021 / 16:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amount of cash compensation for merger squeeze-out determined at EUR 70.68 per MAN SE common share and per MAN SE preference share

Munich, May 8, 2021 - Today, TRATON SE submitted a specified request to the Executive Board of MAN SE pursuant to article 9(1) lit. c) ii) SE Regulation in conjunction with section 62(1) and (5) of the German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz - UmwG) in conjunction with sections 327a et seqq. of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - AktG) to convene the annual general meeting of MAN SE to resolve on the transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders of MAN SE to TRATON SE against appropriate cash compensation.

TRATON SE currently holds 94.36 % of the share capital of MAN SE and is therefore its majority shareholder within the meaning of section 62(5) UmwG. TRATON SE has determined the cash compensation to be EUR 70.68 per MAN SE common share and per MAN SE preference share. The appropriateness of the cash compensation is currently being reviewed by the court-appointed auditor. The court-appointed auditor has already indicated that, from a current standpoint, it will confirm the cash compensation to be adequate.

The conclusion and notarisation of the merger agreement between MAN SE and TRATON SE shall take place on May 14, 2021. The annual general meeting of MAN SE, which is to adopt a resolution on the transfer of the shares held by the minority shareholders of MAN SE to TRATON SE against payment of a cash compensation in the amount of EUR 70.68 per MAN SE common share and per MAN SE preference share, is expected to take place on June 29, 2021.

The effectiveness of the merger squeeze-out is still subject to the resolution by the MAN SE annual general meeting and the registration of the transfer resolution and the merger in the commercial registers at the seats of TRATON SE and MAN SE.

Contact:
Rolf Woller
Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
T +49 162 172 33 62
rolf.woller@traton.com
TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 Munich, Germany
www.traton.com

08-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98 70
E-mail: investor.relations@traton.com
Internet: www.traton.com
ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7
WKN: TRAT0N
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1194224

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1194224  08-May-2021 CET/CEST

