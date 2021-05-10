 
EQS-Adhoc SoftwareONE announces expansion of Executive Board with Bernd Schlotter as President of Services

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SoftwareONE announces expansion of Executive Board with Bernd Schlotter as President of Services

10-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release - ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

SoftwareONE announces expansion of Executive Board with Bernd Schlotter as President of Services

Stans, Switzerland I 10 May 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG, a leading global provider of end to-end software and cloud technology solutions, today announced that Bernd Schlotter will join SoftwareONE as President of Services and member of the Executive Board as of 2 August 2021. In this role, he will be responsible for further advancing SoftwareONE's existing solutions and services portfolio.

In order to accelerate SoftwareONE's transformation into a provider of IP-based services and solutions at scale in combination with a strong and recurring software and cloud business, SoftwareONE has decided that the Services function will in the future be represented at Executive Board level by Bernd Schlotter, who brings extensive experience in technology infrastructure, software, IT services, and consulting. He will join the company as of 2 August 2021.

Dieter Schlosser, CEO, said "We are delighted to welcome Bernd to the SoftwareONE family, and I look forward to the impact he can make as our President of Services, an important role in ensuring we meet the needs of our customers in their digital transformation and continue our growth journey. With Bernd's longstanding experience in the technology industry, and a focus on service delivery, we are adding strength and depth to the team that will be key in further driving our development as a digital transformation leader."

Over the last 20+ years, Bernd Schlotter has gained extensive experience in various leadership positions at technology and consulting companies in Germany and the US. Most recently since 2017, he served as Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group's Silicon Valley office, where he supported clients in their digital transformation from strategy to execution. He was responsible for technology infrastructure globally which supports clients in their journey from on premises to the cloud and towards a recurring revenue business model. Before that, he held leadership roles at Unify (formerly Siemens Enterprise Networks), Atos and HP Software. Prior to his technology industry career, Bernd Schlotter was a Senior Partner and Director at Bain & Company. He is a US citizen and holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering ("Diplom-Ingenieur") from the University of Stuttgart and an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley.

