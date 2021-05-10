 
EQS-Adhoc Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1Q 2021 Financial Results

Orascom Development Holding AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Interim Report
Orascom Development Holding AG announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE)1Q 2021 Financial Results

10-May-2021
Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the Largest Egyptian Subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding AG (ODH), has reported its 1Q 2021 earnings today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2021

Orascom Development Holding 1Q 2021 results will be announced as scheduled on Tuesday 18th May 2021 at 7.00am CET.

Thank You
Regards
IR Team
 

Company: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valor: A0NJ37
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
