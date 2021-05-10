 
EQS-Adhoc Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces a change in its board of directors

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals announces a change in its board of directors

*    retirement of Dr. Hans Christoph Tanner as non-executive director
*    proposal for the appointment of Mr. David Maris as new non-executive board member

Dublin, Ireland - 10 May 2021: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) today announced the resignation, due to his retirement, of Dr. Hans Christoph Tanner as a non-executive board member and the proposal for the appointment of Mr. David Maris as a new non-executive board member, both to take effect from the next AGM on the 28th of May. 

Dr. Tanner, who organized the only private financing round of Cosmo in 2005 and then joined the company as CFO to take it public on SIX in 2007, has been a board member since 2007 and has already retired from his executive positions in February 2020. Dr. Tanner said: 'Cosmo is embarking on a series of new developments that need undivided attention and some fresh input. Therefore, I have decided to retire from my non-executive board position. My time at Cosmo has been thrilling and I wish the company every success for the future'.

Mauro Ajani, Chairman of Cosmo, said: 'I am thankful to Chris for his continued and relentless support of the years. He has been a key factor in the shaping of the company and I am very grateful for that'.

It is proposed to replace Dr. Tanner as a non-executive director with Mr. Maris at the next AGM set for May 28, 2021.

Mr. Maris is a private investor with Phalanx Investment Partners, LLC, an investment advisor, since January 2020, and a member of the board of directors of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH). He also serves as a member of the American Finance Association and National Association of Corporate Directors. Mr. Maris has been a managing director and equity research analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, an investment bank, from December 2015 up to December 2019. Before serving at Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Mr. Maris served as a managing director and equity research analyst at Bank of Montreal, an investment bank, in the period from January 2013 to December 2015. Prior to serving Bank of Montreal and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, he served as a healthcare industry equity analyst for several other investment banks, including Aros Securities, Bear Stearns, Credit Suisse, Bank of America, and Credit Agricole - CLSA. Mr. Maris is a U.S. national and holds a B.A. from the University of Delaware and an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management.

