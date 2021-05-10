 
DGAP-Adhoc Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH decides to increase its bond 2021/2026

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.05.2021, 08:03  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Bond
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH decides to increase its bond 2021/2026

10-May-2021 / 08:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement
pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR")

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH decides to increase its bond 2021/2026

Munich, Germany, 10 May 2021 - The management of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH today decided to increase its third corporate bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19, WKN: A3H2V1) issued in March 2021 by way of a private placement with institutional investors. In accordance with § 11 of the bond terms and conditions, there is the option of placing a maximum of up to EUR 13 million by way of a tap issue. A target volume of EUR 60 million was originally planned for the Bond 2021/2026 with a term of 5.5 years and an annual interest rate of 4.50%. Due to the high demand, the volume was already increased to EUR 65 million at the time of issue as part of the private placement.

In view of the continuing good business development in the first quarter of 2021, the additional funds from the tap are to be used as a liquidity reserve for further growth, future investments and general corporate financing.

The management is expected to determine the issue volume of the bond increase by 12 May 2021, depending on market conditions. Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH will inform the capital market and the public about the progress of the increase.
 

Disclaimer:

This publication represents neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy or subscribe to securities in any jurisdiction nor a securities prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as amended ("Prospectus Regulation").

Seite 1 von 3
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

