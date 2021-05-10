DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Beaconsmind AG announces the opening of its Dubai outpost and its partnership with Seed Group to bring its location-based marketing solution to the Middle East.



beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) announces the opening of its Dubai outpost and its partnership with Seed Group to bring its location-based marketing solution to the Middle East.



Zurich, Switzerland - May 10th, 2021, beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains unveils today its international expansion strategy, whereby the company will serve its global clients and acquire new business through three new international outposts by the end of 2022, beaconsmind today announces opening of its Middle East outpost in Dubai, and its partnership with Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

After announcing in March its international expansion blueprint consisting of three new international outposts (Middle East, APAC and Americas) by the end of 2022, beaconsmind announces today the opening of its Middle East outpost in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The local entity will lead business development efforts for global customers with headquarters in the Middle East.

The first partnership signed and announced today is with Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, family member of the royal family of Dubai. The Seed Group has joined forces with beaconsmind to bring location-based marketing software and solutions for retail chains to the UAE and the wider Middle East region.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of the Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, "We are pleased to partner with beaconsmind. Their concept is already proven in the global markets and helping various businesses to add more value to their operations. I am confident it will help the Middle East retailers to make their services more agile, target the right customers and add to the overall bottom line of the business."