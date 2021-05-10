DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares 10-May-2021 / 09:07 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 10 May 2020



IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares



The Executive Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG today approved a buyback programme for its own shares. The resolution is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 to acquire shares in the company for any purpose permitted under section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG by 28 May 2024. This includes the use of the shares to service Executive Board compensation and employee stock option plans.

In the period from 10 May 2021 to 31 July 2021 up to 30,000 shares (corresponding to 0.2% of the share capital) with a maximum value of €500,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs), the Executive Board plans to repurchase them via the stock exchange (XETRA trading). The share buyback will be carried out by an independent credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016, which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares in the Company independently and uninfluenced by the latter.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG will report on the course of the repurchase on the company's website www.ivu.com under Investors/IVU Share.

