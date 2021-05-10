 
DGAP-Adhoc Rubean AG: RUBEAN's PhonePOS(TM) receives certification according to PCI standard

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.05.2021, 10:15   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Rubean AG: RUBEAN's PhonePOS(TM) receives certification according to PCI standard

10-May-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014


RUBEAN's PhonePOS(TM) receives certification according to PCI standard

- Payment Card Industry enables global market entry of PhonePOS(TM)

- Certification in accordance with CPoC(TM)

- Great interest from banks and payment service providers from North and South America, Europe, and Asia can now be turned into orders


Munich, 10 May 2021: Fintech company RUBEAN AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B:GR) received the Payment Card Industry Security Standard Council's (PCI SSC) mass market certification for its PhonePOS(TM) software solution. The certification is valid worldwide and for all payment cards. This means that RUBEAN can immediately offer its software quantitatively and geographically unlimited and respond to the interest expressed by banks and payment service providers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. This opens up even greater opportunities for growth for RUBEAN than before. In Germany the Savingsbanks have launched PhonePOS just recently on the market.

PCI SSC is a global forum for the ongoing development, improvement, storage, dissemination and implementation of security standards for the protection of account data. The PCI SSC is led by an Executive Committee comprised of representatives from American Express, Discover, JCB International, Mastercard, UnionPay, and Visa Inc. Specifically, RUBEAN has received industry-wide certification in accordance with Contactless Payments on COTS (CPoC(TM)). COTS (Commercial off-the-shelf devices) stand for smartphones and tablets that now can be used for receiving contactless card payments without any additional device.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Rubean AG: RUBEAN's PhonePOS(TM) receives certification according to PCI standard 10-May-2021 / 10:15 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

