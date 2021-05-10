DGAP-Adhoc Correction: IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR
ISIN DE0007448508
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)
Berlin, 10 May 2021
Correction: IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares
Correction of the date of the original announcement just published.
The Executive Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG today approved a buyback programme for its own shares. The resolution is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 to acquire shares in the company for any purpose permitted under section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG by 28 May 2024. This includes the use of the shares to service Executive Board compensation and employee stock option plans.
In the period from 10 May 2021 to 31 July 2021 up to 30,000 shares (corresponding to 0.2% of the share capital) with a maximum value of €500,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs), the Executive Board plans to repurchase them via the stock exchange (XETRA trading). The share buyback will be carried out by an independent credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016, which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares in the Company independently and uninfluenced by the latter.
IVU Traffic Technologies AG will report on the course of the repurchase on the company's website www.ivu.com under Investors/IVU Share.
Contact:
Dr Stefan Steck
Public & Investor Relations
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany
T +49.30.85906-0
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.com
|
