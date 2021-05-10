DGAP-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results SFC Energy AG: key preliminary financial figures for Q1 2021 above expectations - Best Q1 result in the company's history - Confirmation of sales forecast and concretisation of EBITDA forecast 10-May-2021 / 12:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG: key preliminary financial figures for Q1 2021 above expectations - Best Q1 result in the company's history - Confirmation of sales forecast and concretisation of EBITDA forecast

Brunnthal/Munich, 10 May 2021 - In the first quarter of 2021, SFC Energy AG recorded high demand in both the Clean Energy business segment and the Clean Power Management business segment, resulting in the Group's key financial figures exceeding expectations in this currently positive environment. In addition, on 26 April 2021, SFC Energy had already reported the strongest start to the year in the end consumer business in recent years.

According to preliminary, unaudited financial data, SFC Energy AG generated consolidated sales of approximately EUR 17.0 million in the first quarter of the financial year 2021 (previous year: EUR 16.1 million) and increased sales by approximately 5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year; adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 2.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 (previous year: EUR 0.8 million).

The Management Board confirms the forecast for the current fiscal year 2021 in terms of consolidated sales (EUR 61 million to 70 million) and concretises the forecast in terms of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT to the upper half of the previously communicated range, i.e. for adjusted EBITDA from previously EUR 3.5 million to 6 million, now in the amount of EUR 4.75 million to 6 million, and for adjusted EBIT from previously EUR -0.9 million to 1.6 million, now in the amount of EUR 0.35 million to 1.6 million.