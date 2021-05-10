 
DGAP-Adhoc SFC Energy AG: key preliminary financial figures for Q1 2021 above expectations - Best Q1 result in the company's history - Confirmation of sales forecast and concretisation of EBITDA forecast

10-May-2021 / 12:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brunnthal/Munich, 10 May 2021 - In the first quarter of 2021, SFC Energy AG recorded high demand in both the Clean Energy business segment and the Clean Power Management business segment, resulting in the Group's key financial figures exceeding expectations in this currently positive environment. In addition, on 26 April 2021, SFC Energy had already reported the strongest start to the year in the end consumer business in recent years.

According to preliminary, unaudited financial data, SFC Energy AG generated consolidated sales of approximately EUR 17.0 million in the first quarter of the financial year 2021 (previous year: EUR 16.1 million) and increased sales by approximately 5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year; adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 2.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 (previous year: EUR 0.8 million).

The Management Board confirms the forecast for the current fiscal year 2021 in terms of consolidated sales (EUR 61 million to 70 million) and concretises the forecast in terms of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT to the upper half of the previously communicated range, i.e. for adjusted EBITDA from previously EUR 3.5 million to 6 million, now in the amount of EUR 4.75 million to 6 million, and for adjusted EBIT from previously EUR -0.9 million to 1.6 million, now in the amount of EUR 0.35 million to 1.6 million.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG: Wesentliche vorläufige Ergebniszahlen für Q1 2021 über Erwartungen - Bestes Q1-Ergebnis der Unternehmensgeschichte - Bestätigung und Konkretisierung der Prognose (deutsch)
12:54 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG: Wesentliche vorläufige Ergebniszahlen für Q1 2021 über Erwartungen - Bestes Q1-Ergebnis der Unternehmensgeschichte - Bestätigung und Konkretisierung der Prognose
05.05.21
SFC Energy: Der Brennstoffzellen-Newsflow geht weiter…
05.05.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy präsentiert neue Generation an EFOY Pro Brennstoffzellen-Lösungen für extreme Umgebungsbedingungen - selbst am Nordpol (deutsch)
05.05.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy präsentiert neue Generation an EFOY Pro Brennstoffzellen-Lösungen für extreme Umgebungsbedingungen - selbst am Nordpol
05.05.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy presents new generation of EFOY Pro fuel cell solutions for extreme environmental conditions - even at the North Pole
03.05.21
SFC Energy: Millionenschwerer Auftrag aus Kanada
03.05.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy gewinnt neuen Großkunden mit Erstauftrag für vollintegrierte Frequenzwandler (VFDs) (deutsch)
03.05.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy gewinnt neuen Großkunden mit Erstauftrag für vollintegrierte Frequenzwandler (VFDs)
03.05.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy wins new major customer with initial order for fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive Systems (VFDs)