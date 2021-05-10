 
publity AG consistently reports in accordance with HGB - share remains on the OTC market

publity AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
publity AG consistently reports in accordance with HGB - share remains on the OTC market

publity AG consistently reports in accordance with HGB - share remains on the OTC market

- Accounting for 2020 only pursuant to German Commercial Code (HGB)

- Profiling publity AG as a mere real estate services provider

- Subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate and Technology AG continues IFRS accounting

- publity AG decides to remain in the OTC market, plans to switch to the Prime Standard terminated


Frankfurt/Main, 10.05.2021 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) is narrowing its profile as a mere real estate service provider and will in the future only provide individual financial statements in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB). No IFRS consolidated financial statements will be available for the 2020 financial year. The Executive Board is convinced that, given the business model operated by publity, the HGB approach reflects the economic circumstances and the efficiency of publity AG as a real estate service provider without its own portfolio assets much better than the IFRS financial statements. The great expense associated with the preparation of IFRS financial statements does not justify the benefit to shareholders in the opinion of the Executive Board.

