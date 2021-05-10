 
EQS-Adhoc Implenia and Stangeland selected to build motorway E39 Lyngdal in Norway

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.05.2021   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Implenia and Stangeland selected to build motorway E39 Lyngdal in Norway

10-May-2021 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nye Veier selected Joint Venture of Implenia and Stangeland as preferred supplier for motorway E39 Lyngdal | Implenia's share in the order is CHF 220 million

Dietlikon, 10 May 2021 - Nye Veier, planner and operator of Norwegian motorways, selected the Joint Venture of Implenia and Stangeland as preferred supplier for the motorway E39 Lyngdal east - Lyngdal west. The route is part of the development E39 Sørvest between Kristiansand and Stavanger, and runs between Herdal and Røysgård in Lyngdal municipality. The legally binding decision and contract award is expected for middle of July, 2021.


It is a turnkey contract with a total volume of NOK 2.9 billion (approximately CHF 320 million), the Implenia share amounts to CHF 220 million. Approximately ten kilometres of four-lane motorway will be built, of which 6.2 km will be double track tunnels, bridges and level crossings. Construction is scheduled to start in autumn 2021, and will continue until summer 2025. Implenia will plan and construct the tunnels as well as the concrete structures while Stangeland will be in charge of building the roads. Sweco Norway has been chosen as the design consultant and will be responsible for the detailed design of bridges, structures, tunnels and roads.


Nye Veier carries out the contract according to the Best Value Procurement (BVP) principles, which gives executing contractors a high degree of influence in accordance with performance and project goals during both the construction and operation period.


'We are delighted to participate in a project that has clear requirements and expectations for solutions and innovation, with requirements in sustainability, reduced greenhouse gas emission and footprint. It gives us room for creativity and opportunities for experience transfer from other projects', says Audun Aaland, Country President Norway of Implenia.

