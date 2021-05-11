DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Acquisition/Corporate Action Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Acquisition of APN Property Group to further strengthen Funds Management business 11-May-2021 / 02:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASX release

11 May 2021

Acquisition of APN Property Group to further strengthen Funds Management business

Dexus today announces that following the completion of due diligence, it has entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed ('SID') with APN Property Group ('APN') in relation to a proposal for Dexus to acquire all of the stapled securities in APN (the 'Proposal') for an all-cash consideration of 91.5 cents per security ('Offer Price')[1]. The SID is provided in Annexure A.

In the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding that the Proposal is in the best interests of APN securityholders, the directors of APN and APN RE Limited (the "APD Directors") unanimously recommend that APN securityholders vote in favour of the Proposal. Subject to those same qualifications, each APD Director intends to vote all of the securities held or controlled by them in favour of the Proposal. Including APN's Chairman, Mr Chris Aylward, this represents intentions with respect to 33.0% of APN's issued securities.

In addition, APN's Chairman and largest securityholder, Chris Aylward, via his related entities, has granted a call option to Dexus over APN securities equivalent to 19.9% of issued capital, at the Offer Price ('Call Option Agreement'), exercisable in certain circumstances.

APN Property Group

APN Property Group is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange ('ASX') (ASX: APD) and is a specialist real estate investment manager of two ASX-listed Real Estate Investment Trusts ('REITs'), APN Industria REIT (ASX: ADI) and APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX: AQR), and also manages direct unlisted property and securities funds. As at 31 December 2020, APN had $2.9 billion of Funds Under Management ('FUM') and $134 million of co-investments in its managed vehicles.