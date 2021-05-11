 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Acquisition of APN Property Group to further strengthen Funds Management business

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.05.2021, 02:44  |  79   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Acquisition/Corporate Action
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Acquisition of APN Property Group to further strengthen Funds Management business

11-May-2021 / 02:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

11 May 2021

Acquisition of APN Property Group to further strengthen Funds Management business

Dexus today announces that following the completion of due diligence, it has entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed ('SID') with APN Property Group ('APN') in relation to a proposal for Dexus to acquire all of the stapled securities in APN (the 'Proposal') for an all-cash consideration of 91.5 cents per security ('Offer Price')[1]. The SID is provided in Annexure A.

In the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding that the Proposal is in the best interests of APN securityholders, the directors of APN and APN RE Limited (the "APD Directors") unanimously recommend that APN securityholders vote in favour of the Proposal. Subject to those same qualifications, each APD Director intends to vote all of the securities held or controlled by them in favour of the Proposal. Including APN's Chairman, Mr Chris Aylward, this represents intentions with respect to 33.0% of APN's issued securities.

In addition, APN's Chairman and largest securityholder, Chris Aylward, via his related entities, has granted a call option to Dexus over APN securities equivalent to 19.9% of issued capital, at the Offer Price ('Call Option Agreement'), exercisable in certain circumstances.

APN Property Group

APN Property Group is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange ('ASX') (ASX: APD) and is a specialist real estate investment manager of two ASX-listed Real Estate Investment Trusts ('REITs'), APN Industria REIT (ASX: ADI) and APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX: AQR), and also manages direct unlisted property and securities funds. As at 31 December 2020, APN had $2.9 billion of Funds Under Management ('FUM') and $134 million of co-investments in its managed vehicles.

Seite 1 von 5
Dexus Financial 2,30 % bis 06/26 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Acquisition of APN Property Group to further strengthen Funds Management business DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Acquisition/Corporate Action Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Acquisition of APN Property Group to further strengthen Funds Management business 11-May-2021 / 02:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG veröffentlicht Zahlen für das 1. Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec kehrt in erstem Halbjahr 2020/21 zu deutlichem Umsatzwachstum zurück
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zum Q1/2021e sowie zum FY 2021e
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE beschließt Veränderungen im Management und setzt neues Wachstumsziel
DGAP-News: secunet übernimmt stashcat und setzt auf sicheres Messaging und Videokonferenzen
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Nachhaltiges Wachstum und starkes Ergebnis im ersten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong start into 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Sehr guter Start in das neue Jahr
DGAP-Adhoc: SFC Energy AG: key preliminary financial figures for Q1 2021 above expectations - Best Q1 result in ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital informiert über seine Investition in die Abfall- ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
EQS-News: Relief und Applied Pharma Research (APR) unterzeichnen verbindliche Absichtserklärung zum Erwerb ...
Luther und Fidal gründen unyer - eine neue globale Organisation führender internationaler ...
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical profitiert von der Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen mit dynamischem Wachstum ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: TeamViewer AG: Q1 2021 - TeamViewer erzielt Rekord-Billings und stellt langfristige strategische ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Macquarie Australia Conference
04.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: March 2021 quarter update - Initiatives progressed to expand Funds Management business
27.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Update in relation to the merger of DWPF with AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund
22.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting Results
22.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting