Annual Results / Annual General Meeting on June 2, 2021 in Zug

11-May-2021
Zug, May 11, 2021


Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the invitation for its 24th Annual General Meeting to be held on June 2, 2021, in Zug and the annual report for the financial year 2020/2021 on its website. Registered shareholders will receive the invitation in the course of the next days by mail.

The Board of Directors of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) proposes a distribution of CHF 2.00 per registered share (agenda item 4). The dividend will be paid half from reserves from capital contributions and half from voluntary retained earnings. Subject to approval by shareholders at the annual general meeting, the distribution will be made as follows: June 8, 2021, is the ex date, June 9, 2021, is the record date and June 10, 2021, is the payment date of the distribution.

The audited Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of March 31, 2021 amounts to EUR 121.33 (CHF 134.20); PEH reports a comprehensive income of EUR 82.8 million for the financial year.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,539,128 as of March 31, 2021. The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.




 
Private Equity Holding AG
Gotthardstr. 28
6302 Zug
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
