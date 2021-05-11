EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bauwerk Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel Bauwerk Group AG: Succession planning for CEO Klaus Brammertz 11-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BAUWERK GROUP: Succession planning for CEO Klaus Brammertz

The longtime CEO of Bauwerk Group, Klaus Brammertz, will hand over his responsibilities to Patrick Hardy at the end of 2021 and take up his seat in the Board of Directors of Bauwerk Group.

St. Margrethen, May 11, 2021 - The succession plan, which has been prepared long-term in consultation with the Board of Directors, provides Klaus Brammertz' responsibilities to be handed over to his successor at the end of this year. Simultaneously with the handover, he will take up his seat in the highest organ of the Bauwerk Group as a member of the board of directors, thus continuing to make his knowledge and rich experience available to the Group.

The designated successor Patrick Hardy, Swiss and Dutch citizen, holds a master's degree in business administration and has gained international professional experience in various companies. He has held senior sales, marketing- and general executive positions at Bally, Swarovski and for 11 years at Victorinox, where he has been a member of the Executive Board for 3 years as Chief Sales Officer.

Patrick Hardy will join the Bauwerk Group on September 1st and will be introduced to his new tasks by Klaus Brammertz during the handover phase.

Klaus Brammertz on his 12 years as CEO: "It was a great privilege to accompany the group in its development as Europe's leading developer, producer and supplier of parquet floors in the premium segment. Navigating the company and its employees through the strategically and structurally required adaptations in production, supply chain and shared services as well as the expansion of our location in Croatia was challenging, but I have always enjoyed it. I would like to thank all our employees for their great cooperation and ask them to welcome Patrick Hardy and to support him in a proven manner."