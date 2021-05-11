 
checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Bauwerk Group AG: Succession planning for CEO Klaus Brammertz

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.05.2021, 07:00  |  101   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bauwerk Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Bauwerk Group AG: Succession planning for CEO Klaus Brammertz

11-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

BAUWERK GROUP: Succession planning for CEO Klaus Brammertz

The longtime CEO of Bauwerk Group, Klaus Brammertz, will hand over his responsibilities to Patrick Hardy at the end of 2021 and take up his seat in the Board of Directors of Bauwerk Group.

St. Margrethen, May 11, 2021 - The succession plan, which has been prepared long-term in consultation with the Board of Directors, provides Klaus Brammertz' responsibilities to be handed over to his successor at the end of this year. Simultaneously with the handover, he will take up his seat in the highest organ of the Bauwerk Group as a member of the board of directors, thus continuing to make his knowledge and rich experience available to the Group.

The designated successor Patrick Hardy, Swiss and Dutch citizen, holds a master's degree in business administration and has gained international professional experience in various companies. He has held senior sales, marketing- and general executive positions at Bally, Swarovski and for 11 years at Victorinox, where he has been a member of the Executive Board for 3 years as Chief Sales Officer.

Patrick Hardy will join the Bauwerk Group on September 1st and will be introduced to his new tasks by Klaus Brammertz during the handover phase.

Klaus Brammertz on his 12 years as CEO: "It was a great privilege to accompany the group in its development as Europe's leading developer, producer and supplier of parquet floors in the premium segment. Navigating the company and its employees through the strategically and structurally required adaptations in production, supply chain and shared services as well as the expansion of our location in Croatia was challenging, but I have always enjoyed it. I would like to thank all our employees for their great cooperation and ask them to welcome Patrick Hardy and to support him in a proven manner."

Seite 1 von 3
Bauwerk Grp 1,875 % bis 05/23 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Bauwerk Group AG: Succession planning for CEO Klaus Brammertz EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bauwerk Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel Bauwerk Group AG: Succession planning for CEO Klaus Brammertz 11-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares mit starkem ersten Quartal 2021 - zwei Akquisitionen und zwei Exits
DGAP-News: secunet übernimmt stashcat und setzt auf sicheres Messaging und Videokonferenzen
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON mit starkem erstem Quartal 2021 voll im Plan
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia and Stangeland selected to build motorway E39 Lyngdal in Norway
DGAP-DD: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-DD: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Dialog Semiconductor Selected as SiFive Preferred Power Management Partner for ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital informiert über seine Investition in die Abfall- ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Luther und Fidal gründen unyer - eine neue globale Organisation führender internationaler ...
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical profitiert von der Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen mit dynamischem Wachstum ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zum Q1/2021e sowie zum FY 2021e
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio steigert Umsatz in 2020 um 12 % und erzielt positives EBITDA
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Bauwerk Group AG: Nachfolgeregelung für CEO Klaus Brammertz (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Bauwerk Group AG: Nachfolgeregelung für CEO Klaus Brammertz
22.04.21
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUWERK GROUP: Gutes Resultat dank Effizienz- und Kostenmassnahmen (deutsch)
22.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: BAUWERK GROUP: Gutes Resultat dank Effizienz- und Kostenmassnahmen
22.04.21
EQS-Adhoc: BBAUWERK GROUP: Good results due to efficiency- and cost-measures