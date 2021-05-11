 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Linus Digital Finance AG Plans To Go Public

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.05.2021, 08:41  |  85   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linus Digital Finance AG / Key word(s): IPO
Linus Digital Finance AG Plans To Go Public

11-May-2021 / 08:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linus Digital Finance AG Plans To Go Public

Berlin, 11 May 2021. Today, Management Board and Supervisory Board of Linus Digital Finance AG adopted a resolution to strive for a listing on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) without an accompanying public offer or a private placement of shares. A prospectus for the admission of all of its 6,056,666 shares was submitted today to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) for approval. The company expects that the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will resolve on the admission on or around 18 May 2021 and that the first day of trading will be on or around 19 May 2021.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. No public offer will be made in connection with the intended admission to trading of the shares of Linus Digital Finance AG. An investment decision regarding the securities of Linus Digital Finance AG should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus. The securities prospectus will be published promptly upon approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and will be available free of charge on the website of Linus Digital Finance AG (www.linus-finance.com).

These materials may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the "Securities") of Linus Digital Finance AG in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of Linus Digital Finance AG may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). There will be no public offering of the Securities in the United States. The Securities of Linus Digital Finance AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
 

11-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linus Digital Finance AG
Alexanderstraße 7
10178 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@linus-finance.com
Internet: www.linus-finance.com
ISIN: DE000A2QRHL6
WKN: A2QRHL
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 1194865

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1194865  11-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194865&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Linus Digital Finance AG Plans To Go Public DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linus Digital Finance AG / Key word(s): IPO Linus Digital Finance AG Plans To Go Public 11-May-2021 / 08:41 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares mit starkem ersten Quartal 2021 - zwei Akquisitionen und zwei Exits
DGAP-News: secunet übernimmt stashcat und setzt auf sicheres Messaging und Videokonferenzen
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON mit starkem erstem Quartal 2021 voll im Plan
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia and Stangeland selected to build motorway E39 Lyngdal in Norway
DGAP-DD: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-DD: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Dialog Semiconductor Selected as SiFive Preferred Power Management Partner for ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital informiert über seine Investition in die Abfall- ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Luther und Fidal gründen unyer - eine neue globale Organisation führender internationaler ...
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical profitiert von der Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen mit dynamischem Wachstum ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zum Q1/2021e sowie zum FY 2021e
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio steigert Umsatz in 2020 um 12 % und erzielt positives EBITDA
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien