Linus Digital Finance AG Plans To Go Public

11-May-2021

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Berlin, 11 May 2021. Today, Management Board and Supervisory Board of Linus Digital Finance AG adopted a resolution to strive for a listing on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) without an accompanying public offer or a private placement of shares. A prospectus for the admission of all of its 6,056,666 shares was submitted today to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) for approval. The company expects that the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will resolve on the admission on or around 18 May 2021 and that the first day of trading will be on or around 19 May 2021.



