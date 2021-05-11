 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Traumhaus AG examines capital increase

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.05.2021, 12:57  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Traumhaus AG examines capital increase

11-May-2021 / 12:57 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU)

No. 596/2014

11.05.2021

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG

DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate / Review of capital increase
 

Traumhaus AG examines capital increase

Traumhaus AG (Frankfurt, m:access, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) is examining a capital increase to be carried out in 2021 as part of a public offering. This measure is intended to expand the free float and make the share accessible to the general public. This was determined by the Executive Board in a resolution dated May 11, 2021.

The final decision on a capital increase in the context of a public offering will be made by the Executive Board of Traumhaus AG on the basis of the prevailing market environment.
 

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative housing development concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading. In 2020, Tradegate (Berlin), Quotrix (Düsseldorf), Gettex (Munich) and the floor exchanges of Düsseldorf and Stuttgart were added.
 

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations
Michael Bussmann
+49 6122 58653 - 68
m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de


Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson
Christine Stein
+49-6122-58653-555
c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de

11-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Traumhaus AG
Borsigstraße 20a
65205 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53
E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de
Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2
WKN: A2NB7S
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1195202

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1195202  11-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195202&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetTraumhaus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Traumhaus AG - seit 20.08.18 im maccess handelbar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Traumhaus AG examines capital increase DGAP-Ad-hoc: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Traumhaus AG examines capital increase 11-May-2021 / 12:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares mit starkem ersten Quartal 2021 - zwei Akquisitionen und zwei Exits
DGAP-News: secunet übernimmt stashcat und setzt auf sicheres Messaging und Videokonferenzen
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON mit starkem erstem Quartal 2021 voll im Plan
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia and Stangeland selected to build motorway E39 Lyngdal in Norway
DGAP-DD: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-DD: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Dialog Semiconductor Selected as SiFive Preferred Power Management Partner for ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital informiert über seine Investition in die Abfall- ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Luther und Fidal gründen unyer - eine neue globale Organisation führender internationaler ...
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical profitiert von der Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen mit dynamischem Wachstum ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zum Q1/2021e sowie zum FY 2021e
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio steigert Umsatz in 2020 um 12 % und erzielt positives EBITDA
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:11 Uhr
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG prüft Kapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
13:11 Uhr
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG reviews capital increase
13:11 Uhr
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG prüft Kapitalerhöhung
12:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Traumhaus AG prüft Kapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
12:57 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Traumhaus AG prüft Kapitalerhöhung
05.05.21
Traumhaus AG will Marktposition weiter ausbauen
04.05.21
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Baustoffverknappung: Traumhaus AG gut aufgestellt (deutsch)
04.05.21
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: ​​​​​​​Baustoffverknappung: Traumhaus AG gut aufgestellt
04.05.21
DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG: Shortage of building materials: Traumhaus AG well positioned
28.04.21
Aktientipps aus der 2. Reihe: Jäger's Juwelen: Drei Branchen, drei neue Geheimtipps für's Depot - der richtige Zeitpunkt zum Einstieg?