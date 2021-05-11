DGAP-Ad-hoc: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Traumhaus AG examines capital increase 11-May-2021 / 12:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Traumhaus AG examines capital increase

Traumhaus AG (Frankfurt, m:access, Xetra, ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2) is examining a capital increase to be carried out in 2021 as part of a public offering. This measure is intended to expand the free float and make the share accessible to the general public. This was determined by the Executive Board in a resolution dated May 11, 2021.

The final decision on a capital increase in the context of a public offering will be made by the Executive Board of Traumhaus AG on the basis of the prevailing market environment.



About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative housing development concepts and serial construction using solid construction methods. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading. In 2020, Tradegate (Berlin), Quotrix (Düsseldorf), Gettex (Munich) and the floor exchanges of Düsseldorf and Stuttgart were added.



Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de



Traumhaus AG Press Spokesperson

Christine Stein

+49-6122-58653-555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de

