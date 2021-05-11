 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA AG implements a share buy-back programme up to a total purchase price of EUR 50m

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.05.2021, 17:35  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA AG implements a share buy-back programme up to a total purchase price of EUR 50m

11-May-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of PATRIZIA AG has decided to implement a share buy-back programme with the approval of the Supervisory Board. By making use of the authorisation granted by resolution of the Annual General Meeting of 20 June 2018, the Company will acquire treasury shares via the stock
exchange in the period from 12 May 2021 to 31 December 2021 at the latest up to a total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of up to EUR 50m.

Based on the current share price (EUR 21.60, XETRA closing price on 10 May 2021), this is
equivalent to up to 2,314,814 shares or up to 2.5% of the share capital. The share buy-back
programme will be carried out under the leadership of a bank, which will make its decisions on the time of acquisition of the shares independently of and uninfluenced by PATRIZIA AG.

The treasury shares to be acquired as a result of the share buy-back programme may be used for all legally permitted purposes, in particular also as (partial) consideration within the scope of business combinations or for the acquisition of companies, interests in companies or parts of companies. The share buy-back programme is financed from available liquidity, which stands at EUR 634.8m as at 31 March 2021.

Contact:
Martin Praum
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)821 50910-402
investor.relations@patrizia.ag
 

11-May-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA AG
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-000
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
E-mail: investor.relations@patrizia.ag
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
WKN: PAT1AG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1195309

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1195309  11-May-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195309&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetPATRIZIA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA AG implements a share buy-back programme up to a total purchase price of EUR 50m DGAP-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA AG implements a share buy-back programme up to a total purchase price of EUR 50m 11-May-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares mit starkem ersten Quartal 2021 - zwei Akquisitionen und zwei Exits
DGAP-News: KION Group CEO Riske: „Wir sehen uns stärker aufgestellt denn je.'
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020, Eckdaten für Q1 2021 und einen Ausblick bis 2024
DGAP-News: E.ON SE: E.ON mit starkem erstem Quartal 2021 voll im Plan
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividendenzahlung von 1,10 Euro je Aktie - Aufsichtsrat ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nynomic AG: Umsatz- und Ergebnissprung im 1. Quartal 2021 / Neuer Rekord auch beim Auftragsbestand
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt erstmals Umsätze im ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​Dialog Semiconductor Selected as SiFive Preferred Power Management Partner for ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank Gruppe mit deutlich positivem Betriebsergebnis im ersten Quartal, Prognose für ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital informiert über seine Investition in die Abfall- ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
Luther und Fidal gründen unyer - eine neue globale Organisation führender internationaler ...
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical profitiert von der Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen mit dynamischem Wachstum ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zum Q1/2021e sowie zum FY 2021e
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Bitcoin Group SE: Per Hlawatschek verstärkt Management-Board in der Funktion als ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home: Q1 Ergebnisse deutlich über Erwartung mit Umsatzanstieg um 27 % und Sprung beim ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:23 Uhr
Patrizia will für 50 Millionen eigene Aktien zurückkaufen
17:41 Uhr
DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA startet solide ins Geschäftsjahr 2021 (deutsch)
17:41 Uhr
DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA startet solide ins Geschäftsjahr 2021
17:41 Uhr
DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA with solid start into FY 2021
17:35 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA AG führt Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Umfang von bis zu 50 Mio. EUR durch (deutsch)
17:35 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: PATRIZIA AG: ​​​​​​​PATRIZIA AG führt Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Umfang von bis zu 50 Mio. EUR durch
04.05.21
BERENBERG belässt Patrizia auf 'Buy'
27.04.21
NORDLB belässt Patrizia auf 'Halten'